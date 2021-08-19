Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen concentrator case; Class 6 pass out, law graduate held for online fraud

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber police have arrested a class 6th pass out and law graduate in connection with Rs 18 lakh online oxygen concentrator purchase fraud. The two cyber crooks were members of an inter-state cyber gang, said the officials. Police had busted the racket in July, and identified three members - Nitish Aggarwal (North East Delhi), Abhinav alias Vijay Malik Khandelwal (Shahdara Delhi) and Vishal alias Rohdash of Aligarh UP. Police on Thursday arrested Nitish and Abhinav and brought them to Bhopal. Vishal too has been arrested but was sent to jail Gurgaon.

The DSP Cyber Crime Neetu Thakur informed that a businessman Akchay Jain, a resident of Habibganj area, filed a complaint that had ordered 10 oxygen concentrators to a Mumbai-based company and paid Rs 18 lakh for the same. However, the businessman never received the concentrators, said the officer. Jain had obtained the phone number from the internet, during the lockdown and ordered concentrators from the company.

Nitish and Vishwas used to take care of the accounts while Vishal contacted the victims through email and phone. Abhinav is just 6 grade pass and Nitish is an LLB graduate.

Nitish posing as Vipin Sharma told Jain to deposit Rs 18 lakh in account for supply of concentrators. He sent an invoice through the email and also shared the bank account details. The account belonged to another fraudster Abhinav.

DSP informed that fraudsters Nitish and Abhinav were brought to Bhopal after producing them before Gurgaon Court. She added that the police wanted to take the police remand of Vishal, who is in Jail in Gurgaon, as he may disclose his involvement in other cases.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: SP bans carrying pistol in civil dress in Gwalior

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:00 PM IST