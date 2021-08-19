Madhya Pradesh: SP bans carrying pistol in civil dress in Gwalior

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of Police SP, Gwalior has issued an order that police personnel would not be allowed to carry pistols in civil dress.

The SP, Amit Sanghi issued this order on Thursday as he received many complaints that several police personnel seen in civil dress on duty along with their pistols.

Meanwhile, the police personnel of the crime branch are free to do so as they remain in civil dress on duty.

Sanghi stated in the order that if anyone was found wearing a pistol without a police uniform, then strict action would be taken against them.

Sanghi also said that even if police personnel are seen wearing civil dress without permission, he would take action against them.

SP Sanghi has sent the copy of the order to ASP, CSP and all the stations in charge and instructed to follow the rules with immediate effect.

