Madhya Pradesh: It is always suitable to name sports awards after players, says Ashok Kumar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ashok Dhyanchand, son of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, has welcomed the Central Government's move to rename Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna after his late father.

The title, launched in 1991-92, is the highest sports honour one gets in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced rechristening Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna on Friday, a day after Indian men claimed bronze in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ashok Kumar said that it was the right time to take a decision as the nation had celebrated the achievements of the men’s and that of the women's in the Olympics.

Ashok said, “Sportspersons sacrifice a lot to carry forward the legacy of a game and to make a mark. Rajiv Gandhi was an excellent Prime Minister. It is always suitable to name the sports awards after the players.”

“The decision should have been taken long before. Perhaps, the increasing popularity of hockey because of the historic performance of the men's team and that of the women brought this to PM’s notice,” he said.

Ashok said, “Every person in India knows Major Dhyan Chand. The kids study him in their course books. Naming the highest honour in sports after his father has made him more memorable.”

“I have always believed that my father should have been honoured with Bharat Ratna. I believe now is the time,” added Ashok.

Dhyan Chand is regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of India. Dhyan Chand played an important role in getting the gold for India at the Olympics in 1928, 1932 and 1936.