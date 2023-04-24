Madhya Pradesh issues helpline number for its citizens stuck in war-torn Sudan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a Chief Minister's helpline number for the assistance of its citizens stranded in the violence-hit Sudan.

"The MP Government has started a CM Helpline to help the citizens of Madhya Pradesh and India who are stuck in difficult circumstances in Sudan. Citizens of the state and outside the state, who are trapped in Sudan, can contact the helpline number (+917552555582)," a statement read.

Besides, family members or relatives of residents of Madhya Pradesh who are facing trouble in Sudan can report their problems by calling the CM Helpline 181. They can also log on to CM Helpline Portal (www.cmhelpline.mp.gov.in) for any kind of help related to Sudan Crisis, it added.

Fighting in Sudan erupted last Saturday between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum and its surroundings, that has left over 400 people dead so far, according to the World Health Organization.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in what political forces called a "coup." WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said in a UN press conference that according to figures from the government in Sudan, 413 people have died and 3,551 injured in the conflict.

Two Indian Air Force C-130J have been positioned in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement on Sunday while giving details of preparations to evacuate Indians from Sudan. The MEA said that contingency plans are in place, but movement on the ground depends on the security situation.

It further said, "Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum. Sudanese airspace currently remains closed for all foreign aircraft. Overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges." India is closely monitoring the security situation and making all-out efforts to ensure the safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan, the MEA said in the statement. The MEA said that the Indian Embassy in Sudan is in regular touch with stranded Indians in Sudan. It advised people on the viability of safe movement and the need to avoid unnecessary risk.