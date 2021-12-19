Madhya Pradesh: Irrigating land with drone to bring new era in farm sector, says Hardeep Singh Dang

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Environment minister Hardeep Singh Dang has said that irrigating farmlands with the help of a drone will bring about a new era in agriculture.

Irrigating one hectare in a traditional way requires between 300 and 500 litres of water and requires seven hours, the minister said.

Similarly, with the help of tractor sprayer, irrigation of the same amount of land in two hours, he said, adding that it can be done in 20 minutes with 90% of less water (25 litres) with the help of a drone.

Dang made the statement at a seminar on “Scientific reuse of dung, cow urine and dirty water generated from gaushalas (cowsheds).”

Dang also saw how farmlands are irrigated with the help of drones. Legislator Sitasaran Sharma and Thaklurdas Nagwanshi were also present at the seminar.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:24 AM IST