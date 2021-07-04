Madhya Pradesh: Indian Railways hits pay dirt, registers record scrap sale

New Delhi/Bhopal: Despite suffering huge revenue losses in its core passenger segment due to coronavirus crisis, the railways seems to have hit pay dirt in its earnings from the sale of scrap, registering its highest ever revenue of Rs 4,575 crore under this head in 2020-21, an RTI query has found.

The previous best scrap-sale value was Rs 4,409 crore in 2010-2011. In the Indian Railways, scrap materials are generated mainly by way of laying new tracks, converting old tracks into new ones, abandoning old structures, selling old locomotives, coaches and wagons, selling old surplus or condemned diesel locomotives due to rapid electrification of routes and waste materials generated by workshops. This has been a significant source of revenue for the national transporter over the years.

In a reply to a query filed under the Right of Information (RTI) Act by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railway Board has said the revenue from scrap sales during the Covid pandemic-affected 2020-21 was five per cent more than the previous year.

The revenue from the sale of various types of scrap material was Rs 4,333 crore in 2019-2020 and it was Rs 4,575 crore in 2020-21, it has said.