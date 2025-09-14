 Bhopal Power Cut September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chhappan Quarter Teela, Gutam Nagar & More, Check Full List Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chhappan Quarter Teela, Gutam Nagar & More, Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chhappan Quarter Teela, Gutam Nagar & More, Check Full List Below

Residents are requested to keep essential electrical appliances switched off during these hours and cooperate with the authorities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power cut on 15th September 2025 in several areas across the city for departmental work. Residents are advised to plan accordingly.

East Bhopal:

Areas: Mahamai ka Bagh, Chandbad, Garam Gaddha Road, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

FPJ Shorts
'Who The F*ck Is Allah?' VIDEO Shows British Patriots Chanting Anti-Islamic Slogans At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally
'Who The F*ck Is Allah?' VIDEO Shows British Patriots Chanting Anti-Islamic Slogans At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally
Mumbai Police Issue Notice To Shiv Sena’s Anand Dubey After Viral TV-Smashing Protest Against India-Pakistan Match
Mumbai Police Issue Notice To Shiv Sena’s Anand Dubey After Viral TV-Smashing Protest Against India-Pakistan Match
Thane: ATM Operators Embezzle Over Rs 2.04 Lakh In Badlapur; Fraud Exposed After Audit
Thane: ATM Operators Embezzle Over Rs 2.04 Lakh In Badlapur; Fraud Exposed After Audit
US Tariffs Push Bhiwandi’s Powerloom Industry Into Crisis; Workers And Businesses Struggle For Survival
US Tariffs Push Bhiwandi’s Powerloom Industry Into Crisis; Workers And Businesses Struggle For Survival

Reason: Departmental work

Read Also
#StandforVoiceless: 2.5 Km Protest March Held In Bhopal To Demand Action Against Animal Cruelty; All...
article-image

North Bhopal:

Areas: Chhappan Quarter Teela, Gutam Nagar, Nariyal Kheda, Pipal Chouraha, Nagarnigam Colony

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Areas: Kabira Appartment, Gandhi Chowk, Hansa Complex, Miletry Gate, Teelajmalpura, BDA

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Areas: Majdur Nagar, Kumhar Pura, Sharma Colony, Harijan Colony S. Bad, Regiment Road S. Bad, Water Tank, Vinoba Colony, Old Adalat

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

West Bhopal:

Areas: Pipaliya Pende Khan and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Areas: Akriti Enclave, Indus Garden Town, Royal Mahindra Township City, Rohitas-II, Shubhalya Villa, Mahindra Plaza, Nirman Sudha

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Areas: Rohit Nagar Phase-II, Saphire, Rudraksh Park Colony, Sagar Public School, Akriti Enclave, World Way School, Shubhalya Vihar

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

Read Also
From Bombay Kacchaa To Avocado Toast, 10 Best Sandwich Places In Bhopal
article-image

South Bhopal:

Areas: CTO, Model School, South TT Nagar, New Market, Hotel Palash, 45 Banglow

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Areas: Bharti Telenet, Housing Board Center Point, Bharti Televenture, Center Point

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

Residents are requested to keep essential electrical appliances switched off during these hours and cooperate with the authorities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chhappan Quarter Teela, Gutam Nagar &...

Bhopal Power Cut September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chhappan Quarter Teela, Gutam Nagar &...

AIIMS Bhopal To Launch Anti-Fungus Drive From Monday

AIIMS Bhopal To Launch Anti-Fungus Drive From Monday

Shocker! Elder Brother Kills Younger After Being Stopped From Drinking Alcohol In MP's Bhind

Shocker! Elder Brother Kills Younger After Being Stopped From Drinking Alcohol In MP's Bhind

45-Year-Old Woman Gangraped By Two Watchmen In MP's Gwalior

45-Year-Old Woman Gangraped By Two Watchmen In MP's Gwalior

Reward Raised To ₹30K To Catch Escaped Prisoner Who Fled From District Hospital Ward In MP’s...

Reward Raised To ₹30K To Catch Escaped Prisoner Who Fled From District Hospital Ward In MP’s...