Bhopal Power Cut September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chhappan Quarter Teela, Gutam Nagar & More, Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power cut on 15th September 2025 in several areas across the city for departmental work. Residents are advised to plan accordingly.
East Bhopal:
Areas: Mahamai ka Bagh, Chandbad, Garam Gaddha Road, and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Departmental work
North Bhopal:
Areas: Chhappan Quarter Teela, Gutam Nagar, Nariyal Kheda, Pipal Chouraha, Nagarnigam Colony
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Areas: Kabira Appartment, Gandhi Chowk, Hansa Complex, Miletry Gate, Teelajmalpura, BDA
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Areas: Majdur Nagar, Kumhar Pura, Sharma Colony, Harijan Colony S. Bad, Regiment Road S. Bad, Water Tank, Vinoba Colony, Old Adalat
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Departmental work
West Bhopal:
Areas: Pipaliya Pende Khan and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Areas: Akriti Enclave, Indus Garden Town, Royal Mahindra Township City, Rohitas-II, Shubhalya Villa, Mahindra Plaza, Nirman Sudha
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Areas: Rohit Nagar Phase-II, Saphire, Rudraksh Park Colony, Sagar Public School, Akriti Enclave, World Way School, Shubhalya Vihar
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Departmental work
South Bhopal:
Areas: CTO, Model School, South TT Nagar, New Market, Hotel Palash, 45 Banglow
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Areas: Bharti Telenet, Housing Board Center Point, Bharti Televenture, Center Point
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Departmental work
Residents are requested to keep essential electrical appliances switched off during these hours and cooperate with the authorities.