Bhopal Power Cut September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chhappan Quarter Teela, Gutam Nagar & More, Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power cut on 15th September 2025 in several areas across the city for departmental work. Residents are advised to plan accordingly.

East Bhopal:

Areas: Mahamai ka Bagh, Chandbad, Garam Gaddha Road, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

North Bhopal:

Areas: Chhappan Quarter Teela, Gutam Nagar, Nariyal Kheda, Pipal Chouraha, Nagarnigam Colony

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Areas: Kabira Appartment, Gandhi Chowk, Hansa Complex, Miletry Gate, Teelajmalpura, BDA

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Areas: Majdur Nagar, Kumhar Pura, Sharma Colony, Harijan Colony S. Bad, Regiment Road S. Bad, Water Tank, Vinoba Colony, Old Adalat

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

West Bhopal:

Areas: Pipaliya Pende Khan and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Areas: Akriti Enclave, Indus Garden Town, Royal Mahindra Township City, Rohitas-II, Shubhalya Villa, Mahindra Plaza, Nirman Sudha

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Areas: Rohit Nagar Phase-II, Saphire, Rudraksh Park Colony, Sagar Public School, Akriti Enclave, World Way School, Shubhalya Vihar

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

Read Also From Bombay Kacchaa To Avocado Toast, 10 Best Sandwich Places In Bhopal

South Bhopal:

Areas: CTO, Model School, South TT Nagar, New Market, Hotel Palash, 45 Banglow

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Areas: Bharti Telenet, Housing Board Center Point, Bharti Televenture, Center Point

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

Residents are requested to keep essential electrical appliances switched off during these hours and cooperate with the authorities.