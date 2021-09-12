e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:05 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh : Indian bisons to be resettled in Sanjay Tiger reserve

Proposed 50 wild gaurs will be brought from Satpura Tiger Reserve or Pench Tiger Reserve to Tiger Reserve Sidhi.
Staff Reporter
Representative pic

Representative pic

Advertisement

BHOPAL: In Sanjay Tiger Reserve Sidhi 50 Indian Bison (gaur ) will be resettled. This decision has been taken in a meeting of State Wildlife Board held recently under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar informed that Sanjay Tiger Reserve has been found suitable by Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for rehabilitation of Bison. He informed that technical permission has also been given by National Tiger Conservation Authority for gaur rehabilitation.

It is noteworthy that historical evidence of the presence of gaur has been found in the forest areas of Sanjay Tiger Reserve. There is no presence of gaur in the forest areas here for the last several decades. The proposed 50 gaurs will be brought from Satpura Tiger Reserve or Pench Tiger Reserve to Tiger Reserve Sidhi. Prior to this, gaurs have been brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and restored.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: 139 diamonds worth over Rs 1 crore to be auctioned in Panna

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal