Madhya Pradesh : Indian bisons to be resettled in Sanjay Tiger reserve

BHOPAL: In Sanjay Tiger Reserve Sidhi 50 Indian Bison (gaur ) will be resettled. This decision has been taken in a meeting of State Wildlife Board held recently under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar informed that Sanjay Tiger Reserve has been found suitable by Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for rehabilitation of Bison. He informed that technical permission has also been given by National Tiger Conservation Authority for gaur rehabilitation.

It is noteworthy that historical evidence of the presence of gaur has been found in the forest areas of Sanjay Tiger Reserve. There is no presence of gaur in the forest areas here for the last several decades. The proposed 50 gaurs will be brought from Satpura Tiger Reserve or Pench Tiger Reserve to Tiger Reserve Sidhi. Prior to this, gaurs have been brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and restored.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:05 PM IST