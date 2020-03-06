Madhya Pradesh: Independent MLA Shera is back, says was in touch with CM Kamal Nath & Digvijaya Singh

BHOPAL: Independent MLA Surendra Singh ‘Shera Bhaiya’ returned from Bengaluru on Friday after three days. However, remaining three Congress MLAs are still camping in a Hill station in Mangalore.

State tourism minister Surendra Singh is in Bengaluru to bring MLAs back. Before leaving he had a meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former CM Digvijaya Singh at CM’s House.

During the meeting, Nath asked Singh to bring the MLAs back. The missing Congress MLAs are

Raghuraj Singh Kansana, Hardeep Singh and Bisahulal Singh.

Talking to reporters on phone, Shera claimed that while returning after daughter’s treatment he was stopped by a group of unidentified people near Bengaluru airport. The MLA said that he was freed after he introduced himself as an MLA and warned them against any drastic step that could harm their future.

Refuting the claim that he was ‘missing’, he claimed to have been in regular touch with Chief Minister Nath and former CM Digvijaya Singh.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that remaining three Congress MLAs Raghiraj Singh Kansana, Hardeep Singh and Bisahulal Singh left Bengaluru for some hill station late on Thursday night.

Sources claimed that the MLAs are enjoying the hospitality of the Karnataka government. They said that state Congress unit was keeping a watch on the three MLAs and keeping the Nath government updated.

While son has filed a missing complaint with TT Nagar police station, MLA Bisahulal Singh is enjoying in a hill station. BJP’s Mandsaur unit celebrated news of MLA Hardeep Singh’s resignation from Assembly.