Madhya Pradesh: Not kidnapped, but busy in daughter’s treatment, says Independent MLA Surendra Singh

BHOPAL: Independent MLA Surendra Singh ‘Shera’, who is claimed to have switched over to the BJP and is claiming to be hiding in Gurugram or Karnataka was located by the media on Wednesday.

In the past, Shera has often threatened to quit the government if he was not given a ministerial berth. The MLA told the media that he was busy as his daughter was undergoing treatment in a hospital. Hence, his mobile phone too was not responding. “As many of my projects are pending with the government, I am depressed but not annoyed,” he said. He refuted reports of being kidnapped by BJP leaders.

Congress MLA from Tarana in Ujjain, Mahesh Parmar on Wednesday challenged ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to deny offering him a ministerial berth and Rs 35 crore under Mahakal’s oath. He claimed that on March 2, Chouhan had called him to make the offer.