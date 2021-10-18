Madhya Pradesh: Incessant rain creates havoc in Sheopur, ruins crops

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy downpours in the district in the past two days have created havoc and ruined the crops of several farmers in the villages.

The incessant rain has caused a flood-like situation in the villages of Soi Kalan area, submerging bighas of standing paddy crop of farmers.

Farmers seem concerned about the mustard crop. Taking cognizance of the matter, collector Shubham Verma has ordered all the patwaris across the district to submit the report to the tehsildars immediately after the survey of the damage caused by the rain.

"Earlier the floods had ruined our lives and now has damaged the crops. The fields have been flooded till knee-deep in water," outcried the farmers. They have demanded from the government of crop loss compensation at the earliest.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 03:56 PM IST