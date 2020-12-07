Madhya Pradesh: In view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ organised by farmers’ unions on Tuesday, over 20 co.s of special armed forces for riot-sensitive zones

BHOPAL: The PHQ has given more than 20 companies of special armed forces to the zones to keep the law and order in control in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ organised by the farmers’ unions on Tuesday.

The farmers of the state, as well as of the nation, are protesting the three agriculture Bills. On December 8, they have called for a shutdown across the country.

The PHQ is also prepared to face the heat of the farmers’ agitation within the state’s boundaries.

The I-G, Law and Order, D Sriniwas Rao, said they had provided more than 20 companies of the SAF to the 10 zones of the state. These companies are apart from the district police force. The active and reserve force will be kept on standby for any emergency situation.

The zonal I-Gs and DIGs will monitor minute to minute the happenings in their respected zones.

The SPs of the districts have been instructed to keep the agitation peaceful. They have also been asked to take preventive measures in view of the nationwide movement.

Sources said that, in the state, the agitation may turn “aggressive” as the Congress and other political parties are supporting the movement. To make their presence felt, they might resort to arson and stone-pelting.

The three zones of Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain have been provided three companies each. The police are keeping an eye on agriculture-based centres, besides the Gwalior-Chambal region, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dewas, Narsinghpur and other areas. The police are also working on the areas where, in the past, farmers’ agitations were reported and also keeping a list of leaders who are part of the agitation.