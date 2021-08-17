Madhya Pradesh: In a first, now, cycle in buffer zones of Kanha National Park

Advertisement

BHOPAL: The Department of Tourism and Forests has organised a four-day and 400-km long Cycle tour in the buffer zone of Kanha National Park for the first time.

Cycling in and around the buffer zone of the National Park as part of the campaign 'Safar Mein Buffer' has become an unforgettable moment for tourists to connect with nature. Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla informed that in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation Society and Kanha National Park, "Tour of Kanha" was organised by Cycle Safari Sanstha from August 13 to 16.

The objective of the initiative was to enthrall the tourists in the buffer area during monsoon through adventurous and soft adventure activities. The event will attract national and international level cycling communities as well as encourage cycling and adventure activities in other national parks as well.

Thirty cyclists from the Netherlands and France along with different regions of the country like Indore, Betul, Nagpur, Bangalore, Nasik, Pondicherry, Mumbai participated in the "Tour of Kanha". Tourists covered a distance of 400 km from the buffer area of the park in 4 days and enjoyed the Natural and scenic views through the villages like Lagoor, Baihar, Ukwa, Garhi, Chilpi, Motinala, Khatiya, etc. The guide of Kanha Tiger Reserve accompanied them on the cycling trip. Along with this, members of women's self-help groups Morni, Tejaswini, and Mukki provided necessary support and supplies for the cyclist riders.

Cycle riders complete their journey through the pristine dense forests of Kanha, enjoying the beauty of the Baiga culture's tile-roofed houses, stepwells, farmlands and getting introduced to the local culture. Cycling in the national park and surrounding areas is developing nature and the countryside as a new tourism product. Apart from being eco-friendly, it also makes tourists aware of the local culture and cuisine. Such activities will reduce tourist pressure in the core area and encourage non-polluting and exciting tourism in the buffer zone.

