Madhya Pradesh: Immunity against corona arrest virus spread

Madhya Pradesh which was witnessing more than 2500 cases in a single day till last week, has seen a sharp decline in infections by around 1500 cases, thanks to increased immunity level in people. Right now it is 18 per cent.

The medical experts said that Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus, has rapidly spread around the world because people did not have immunity to it. But the people recovered from infection have developed immunity and this helped to arrest the virus spread.

The state single day coronavirus count had breached the 2500 mark in the last week of September. The state had reported 2544 cases on September 22, taking the positivity rate to 14.3 per cent.

In the first week of August, the positive figure was below 1000, however by mid August, the state witnessed a surge in cases. On August 16, as many as 1022 people got infected pushing the corona caseload to 45,455. Then the positive rate stood at 4.6 per cent. The total active cases count was 10,000 then.

A gradual drop in number of cases is in the second half of this month. Positive rate continued to be below 5 and it is 4.2 per cent in state and 26546 samples were sent for the testing on October 21. A day previous, positive casecount stood at 975 and the positive rate was 4.2 per cent, while on October 19, as many as 1015 new cases were detected and the positive percentage was 4.7. Similarly, October 18, positive cases were 1030 and positive rate was 4.1.

Dr TN Dubey, vice chancellor Medical Science University, Jabalpur, said, “Decline in Covid-19 cases may be because of increased immunity against the infection. Earlier, corona spread rapidly in public but now many have developed immunity. So it has led to sharp fall in cases all over the state.”

Dr ID Chaurasia, Medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, said, “Coronavirus infected many people and now all of them have developed immunity. As of now this is simple immunity but it will lead to herd immunity. Currently, it stands at 18 per cent. So this is the reason behind the fall in positive cases in Madhya Pradesh.”

Chaurasia, however, said that people should not let their guards down as there are predictions indicating at rise in coronavirus cases in winter, so all precautionary measures need to be strictly adhered to, he added.