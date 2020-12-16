Madhya Pradesh: Illegal miners to face attempt to murder charges, says minister for agriculture Kamal Patel

Earlier the police used to register FIR against the drivers, but they are just employees, but now person involved in illegal sand mining will be booked under the sections similar to attempt to murder charges, he added.

Patel, directing the officials to initiate legal action against persons involved in illegal mining, also asked them to seize their machines and vehicles.

On being informed about illegal mining at village Belkheri-Ghat in Sahapura tehsil of Jabalpur district, the minister on the spot instructed the officials to check the illegal activity and seize the machines. Initially, the officials showing little resistance claimed that no such illegal mining was taking place. However, not buying their claims, the minister directed the officials to go ahead with the legal action against the guilty.

The minister said that lax officials will be held accountable and strict action will be taken against them for negligence. The minister also directed to seize overloaded dumpers and also take to task its owners and drivers

