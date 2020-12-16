Madhya Pradesh: Illegal miners to face attempt to murder charges, says minister for agriculture Kamal Patel

BHOPAL: People engaged in illegal sand mining in the Narmada will face attempt to murder charges, said minister for agriculture Kamal Patel, here on Wednesday. An attempt to murder cases will be filed against sand miners for causing harm to river Narmada, a sacrosanct living entity, said Patel.
Issuing a warning, the minister said that strict action will also be taken against owners of trucks and dumpers engaged in transporting illegally mined sand. The minister issued the directions, while meeting a delegation from Seoni-Malwa and Narmada belt, who apprised him of the unabated illegal mining being carried out on the banks of the river Narmada.
The Narmada is revered and the lifeline of the state, any harm to the holy river will not be tolerated at any cost, said Patel.
Earlier the police used to register FIR against the drivers, but they are just employees, but now person involved in illegal sand mining will be booked under the sections similar to attempt to murder charges, he added.
Patel, directing the officials to initiate legal action against persons involved in illegal mining, also asked them to seize their machines and vehicles.
On being informed about illegal mining at village Belkheri-Ghat in Sahapura tehsil of Jabalpur district, the minister on the spot instructed the officials to check the illegal activity and seize the machines. Initially, the officials showing little resistance claimed that no such illegal mining was taking place. However, not buying their claims, the minister directed the officials to go ahead with the legal action against the guilty.
The minister said that lax officials will be held accountable and strict action will be taken against them for negligence. The minister also directed to seize overloaded dumpers and also take to task its owners and drivers
The minister said that lax officials will held accountable and strict action will be taken against them for negligence. The minister also directed to seize overloaded dumpers and also take to task its owners and drivers
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)