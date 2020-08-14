Madhya Pradesh: Congress to launch drive against illegal sand mining, says former minister Govind Singh

BHOPAL: The former minister Dr Govind Singh has announced to launch a drive against illegal sand mining in Gwalior Chambal region. For river conservation and to check illegal sand mining, Congress will take out a rally in which prominent leaders like Digvijay Singh, Magsaysay Award winner Rajendra Singh, Gandhian TV Rajgoplacharya, Computer Baba and many others will take part, said Singh.

Singh said that he has been regularly raising the issue of illegal mining in the state, but neither police nor the administration is initiating any action to check the illegal practice. Illegal mining damaged the ecosystem of the rivers and even the state revenue suffered huge loss.

Ahead of the by-polls, the Congress has come up with a series of programmes in the region including Pad-Yatra (rally) in which prominent leaders of the areas would be participating. Of the 27 constituencies going for the by-polls, 16 are in Gwalior and Chambal region.

Singh to stage symbolic dharna today

Meanwhile, the former minister will stage a symbolic dharna at Bhind collectorate against the illegal mining on the Independence Day. A few other party leaders will participate in the dharna and later will hand over a memorandum to the administration seeking their action against illegal sand mining.