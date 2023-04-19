Madhya Pradesh: Illegal madrasas, institutions 'teaching fanaticism' will be reviewed, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. | File Photo/ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered a "review" of illegal madrasas and institutions in the state where "fanaticism" is taught.

The chief minister tweeted about the decision after holding a meeting at his official residence to review the law and order situation ahead of festivals. It was attended by Home Minister Narottam Mishra and senior officials.

"Illegal madrasas and institutions in Madhya Pradesh where fanaticism is taught will be reviewed. Bigotry and extremism will not be tolerated," Chouhan tweeted later.

He also flagged online gambling as a new problem.

Govt to bring new Gambling Act

"The present Gambling Act in Madhya Pradesh is of 1876, it does not have any provisions against online gambling. We have decided to enact the Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act, 2023, to replace the existing Act," he told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh Police has the potential to make it the number one state in terms of law and order, Chouhan said during the meeting.

Those who operate like mafia gangs should be destroyed, he said.

MP home minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that the chief minister had given strict instructions to the officials to keep a watch on organizations like the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Popular Front of India besides those who spread rumours on social media regarding festivals.

Some JMB members were arrested from Madhya Pradesh earlier this year for alleged illegal activities.