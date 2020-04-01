Madhya Pradesh: IGNOU extends online services to students during lockdown

BHOPAL: During the period of lockdown IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) is regularly broadcasting its education programmes, holding interactive live sessions and regularly extending web-based support for its more than three million students across the country.

IGNOU regional centre Bhopal recently conducted a meeting with its field functionaries through zoom and took feedback about the support services. Moreover, information dissemination through various social media like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook live sessions are very well in place. Besides IGNOU is providing a gamut of online services which includes IGNOU online programmes, 15ongoing IGNOU Swyam courses, 5 IGNOU SWYAM-PRABHA channels, discussion forum-based online courses on women and gender studies and live classes through web conferencing mode.

The students have also been given an opportunity to approach university’s key functionaries through IGRAM, which is online grievance reddressal portal of IGNOU. Students are advised to keep a watch on IGNOU’s web site where updated information is displayed on day to day basis.

Regional director, Umesh Pandey informed that the schedules of Gyan Dhara – the internet based radio of IGNOU have already been uploaded on the web site of the University. The Gyan Dhaara is regularly working online (8 am to 8 pm) and providing academic support to its students.

The assignment submission date also has been extended till April 30, 2020. University has also allowed the scanned copies of written assignments to be submitted at regional centre through email. Regional director informed that keeping in view of the constraints in postal delivery of study materials, IGNOU students who are awaiting the study materials by post may use digital materials available on IGNOU website (e-Gyankosh) and also may access study materials through IGNOU e-content App, which can be downloaded through Google Play store on the mobile.

Anshuman Upadhyaya, assistant regional director informed that on pilot basis the face to face counselling session for the compulsory course has been planned through zoom platform. The students are being sent the invitation to join the platform and resources from regional centre as well as IGNOU Faculties and Academic counsellors will be involved in this activity.