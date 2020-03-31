Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation ensures 100% solution to residents’ queries amid coronavirus lockdown

BHOPAL: The command and control centre of the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) has turned into a 24x7 war room with 100 MPBS speed to ensure the uninterrupted supply of internet and speedy solution to the issues.

The room is used to monitor the progress related to the efforts made for the fight for COVID-19, in the state.

The room is used to pass on the orders to the ground staff, by 200 employees serving all day to assist the residents, and are completely sanitised and checked regularly.

The officials of the BSCDCL are assessing every work from inside the room. Every day, the war room is getting flooded with over 10,000 queries and they are sorted out.

On the other hand the smart city is also monitoring the movement around Bhopal through the CCTV cameras of the ICCC and if required, help is extended on the part.