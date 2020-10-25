Madhya Pradesh: I will never leave Congress, says MLA Tarwar Lodhi

I will never leave Congress party because it has given me honour and recognition. Tarwar Singh Lodhi, the Congress MLA from Banda constituency and the relative of former Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi, told this to Free Press on Sunday.

The top Congress leaders of the state are baffled as their MLAs are leaving the party one by one. Till Sunday evening, 26 MLAs had left the party and joined BJP. Some of the MLAs have won just one election and did not have broad base in the constituency. Hence, they took the risk and left the party.

On Sunday, MLA from Damoh Rahul Lodhi left the party. Since then, MLA Tarwar Lodhi came under suspicion. “How can I give the certificate that I am not a party hopper and will join BJP. I think it will take whole life to certify me that I am a Congressman,” Tarwar Lodhi said. He further said that turncoats defamed the community and shook faith of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

He said Congress was the only party, which gave ticket to four Lodhi candidates in 2018 assembly elections of whom three won. “Nath honoured community and believed that the community is strong in Bundelkhand region and should get the representation in the assembly. Pradyumn will lose election because Lodhi community is not happy with the decision,” he added.

Budelkhand & Lodhis

Talking about Bundelkhand, two MLAs who left party are from Lodhi community. MLA Pradumn Singh Lodhi who represents from Bada Malhera constituency left the party and joined BJP. On Sunday, his cousin brother Rahul Lodhi from Damoh left Congress party and joined BJP.

When Pradumn left Congress party, Rahul had said he will not leave Congress party because the party had given him identity. In the region, Lodhi community is predominant. Former chief minister Uma Bharti is also a Lodhi.