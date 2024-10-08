 Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds Of Farmers Protest In Morena Over Fertiliser Shortage (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Hundreds Of Farmers Protest In Morena Over Fertiliser Shortage (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds Of Farmers Protest In Morena Over Fertiliser Shortage (WATCH)

As tokens were about to be distributed, farmers began to protest due to the limited availability.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of farmers lined up outside fertilizer sales centers in Morena district, over severe shortage of fertilizer on Tuesday.

For over a week, farmers have been waiting in long queues, some arriving as early as 2 AM, only to find that only 200 to 300 tokens are distributed before supplies run out.

Watch the video below :-

Read Also
MP: 8 To 10 Sand Mafia Goons Brutally Beat 2 Men With Sticks & Pipes In Anuppur Over Land Dispute;...
article-image

According to information, on Tuesday, a large number of farmers, including women, gathered outside the fertilizer distribution center at the Agricultural Produce Market.

FPJ Shorts
Mohammad Azharuddin Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Connection With Money Laundering Case
Mohammad Azharuddin Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Connection With Money Laundering Case
Shree Renuka Sugars, Balrampur Chini In Green; Sugar Shares Rebound After Day Of Decline
Shree Renuka Sugars, Balrampur Chini In Green; Sugar Shares Rebound After Day Of Decline
J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra BJP's Morale Has Multiplied Ahead Of State Polls', Says Atul Shah
J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra BJP's Morale Has Multiplied Ahead Of State Polls', Says Atul Shah
Viral Video: Mumbai College Authorities Threaten Students Over ₹500 Annual Day Fee, Sparks Outrage
Viral Video: Mumbai College Authorities Threaten Students Over ₹500 Annual Day Fee, Sparks Outrage

As tokens were about to be distributed, farmers began to protest due to the limited availability.

The situation prompted local officials, including the SDM and Tehsildar, to arrive at the scene, and they started distributing tokens under police supervision.

Farmers expressed their frustration, stating that they had been waiting for days without receiving tokens. The situation is particularly critical as the rabi crop season is approaching, and they desperately need fertilizer after facing losses in the kharif season due to excessive rainfall.

Read Also
WATCH: XUV Car Catches Fire On Jabalpur's Shastri Bridge, Bystanders Race To Douse The Blaze With...
article-image

In the village of Donari, farmers accused officials of negligence, claiming that some were hoarding fertilizer for the black market.

They allege that while the government sends enough supplies, certain individuals secretly distribute tokens to their acquaintances, leaving others waiting in line for days without success.

In response to the unrest, SDM Bhupendra Singh stated that there is no shortage of fertilizer and that adequate supplies are available.

He acknowledged the chaos caused by the large crowds, which led to a temporary halt in token distribution, but assured that the situation would be managed better with police oversight.

Agriculture Minister Kansana also reiterated that there is no fertilizer shortage in Morena and that sufficient supplies are in place to meet the farmers' needs.

Despite these reassurances, farmers continue to voice their concerns, struggling to secure the fertilizer necessary for their upcoming crops.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds Of Farmers Protest In Morena Over Fertiliser Shortage (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds Of Farmers Protest In Morena Over Fertiliser Shortage (WATCH)

Chhatarpur Rape Accused Shoots Himself Dead A Day After Killing Victim's Grandpa, Pleads Innocent In...

Chhatarpur Rape Accused Shoots Himself Dead A Day After Killing Victim's Grandpa, Pleads Innocent In...

WATCH: XUV Car Catches Fire On Jabalpur's Shastri Bridge, Bystanders Race To Douse The Blaze With...

WATCH: XUV Car Catches Fire On Jabalpur's Shastri Bridge, Bystanders Race To Douse The Blaze With...

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Participate In 'Gram Vikas Sammelan' To Be Held In Sehore's Bhairunda

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Participate In 'Gram Vikas Sammelan' To Be Held In Sehore's Bhairunda

MP: 8 To 10 Sand Mafia Goons Brutally Beat 2 Men With Sticks & Pipes In Anuppur Over Land Dispute;...

MP: 8 To 10 Sand Mafia Goons Brutally Beat 2 Men With Sticks & Pipes In Anuppur Over Land Dispute;...