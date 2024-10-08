Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds Of Farmers Protest In Morena Over Fertiliser Shortage (WATCH)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of farmers lined up outside fertilizer sales centers in Morena district, over severe shortage of fertilizer on Tuesday.

For over a week, farmers have been waiting in long queues, some arriving as early as 2 AM, only to find that only 200 to 300 tokens are distributed before supplies run out.

According to information, on Tuesday, a large number of farmers, including women, gathered outside the fertilizer distribution center at the Agricultural Produce Market.

As tokens were about to be distributed, farmers began to protest due to the limited availability.

The situation prompted local officials, including the SDM and Tehsildar, to arrive at the scene, and they started distributing tokens under police supervision.

Farmers expressed their frustration, stating that they had been waiting for days without receiving tokens. The situation is particularly critical as the rabi crop season is approaching, and they desperately need fertilizer after facing losses in the kharif season due to excessive rainfall.

In the village of Donari, farmers accused officials of negligence, claiming that some were hoarding fertilizer for the black market.

They allege that while the government sends enough supplies, certain individuals secretly distribute tokens to their acquaintances, leaving others waiting in line for days without success.

In response to the unrest, SDM Bhupendra Singh stated that there is no shortage of fertilizer and that adequate supplies are available.

He acknowledged the chaos caused by the large crowds, which led to a temporary halt in token distribution, but assured that the situation would be managed better with police oversight.

Agriculture Minister Kansana also reiterated that there is no fertilizer shortage in Morena and that sufficient supplies are in place to meet the farmers' needs.

Despite these reassurances, farmers continue to voice their concerns, struggling to secure the fertilizer necessary for their upcoming crops.