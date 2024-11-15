 Madhya Pradesh: 'Human Library' Inspires Young Minds At AWC
Human Library is an innovative event where people, often called 'readers' have the opportunity to 'borrow' and engage in conversation with 'books'.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 'Human Library' Inspires Young Minds At AWC | Unsplash

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Army War College (AWC), Mhow, Combat Library, hosted an inspiring 'Human Library' event on Thursday, Children’s Day. Human Library is an innovative event where people, often called 'readers' have the opportunity to 'borrow' and engage in conversation with 'books'.

These books are actual people who volunteer to share their personal stories, perspectives and experiences. The event featured distinguished Human Books - Dev Kumar Vasudevan, environmentalist; Lt Col Euthica, motorsports enthusiast and Maj Aakruti Sirur, innovator.

Reet Sahi, chairperson of the family welfare organisation, was the chief guest. Over 150 children from the families of Army War College, attended, aiming to foster reading habits, enhance comprehension skills and develop critical thinking and a positive outlook towards life.

The event provided a memorable experience for the young minds as the 'Human Books', each with their unique life journeys, shared their achievements. Dev Kumar Vasudevan emphasised the importance of education and environmental awareness.

Lt Col Euthica, motivated attendees with her experiences in motorsports, showcasing the spirit of determination and fearlessness. Maj Aakruti Sirur, a recipient of PM’s Award for Innovation, inspired the children with her stories of perseverance and creativity, emphasising the significance of technological advancement in the Army.

