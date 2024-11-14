 PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 2 Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museums Of Madhya Pradesh On Nov 15
At the function, Modi will virtually inaugurate two tribal freedom fighters’ museums of Madhya Pradesh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a function to be held on the National Tribal Pride Day at Jamui, Bihar, on Friday. At the function, Modi will virtually inaugurate two tribal freedom fighters’ museums of Madhya Pradesh.

The museums to be dedicated by Modi to the nation are Badal Bhoi Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museum in Chhindwara and Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah Freedom Fighters’ Museum in Jabalpur.

On August 15, Modi announced the construction of the museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters of different states. Badal Bhoi Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum Building in Chhindwara city has been constructed at a cost of Rs 40. 69crore.

Governor, CM to attend function

Governor of MP Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Minister of Tribal Welfare Department Vijay Shah and others will be present at the function.

As part of the event, foundation of development work worth Rs 229.66 crore will be laid. Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated at Prime Minister’s College Excellence in Dhar on the occasion of Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary. Foundation of development 57 projects worth Rs 334.36 crore will be laid on the occasion. A few projects will also be dedicated to the public.

