Madhya Pradesh: Huge Fraud Committed In Policemen’s GPF, Arrears

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): An App of treasury office in Bhopal has brought to light a fraud worth lakhs of rupees of GPF and arrears of some policemen working in Narmadapuram.

A team led by the joint director of the treasury office in Bhopal has begun an inquiry into the case.

According to reports, a Lekhpal in SP office Yogesh Dolekar and assistant Lekhpal Prabha Meena committed the fraud.

Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh said the App had detected the irregularity when the same amount of money was shown in one accounts book of the treasury office. He said he had line-attached Dolekar and Meena.

According to sources in the department, IFMIF software was used to shift accounts from one bank to another in the police department.

The Lekhapal concerned had the right to shift accounts from one bank to another bank, but the senior officers were not aware of it.

Dolekar and Meena shifted the accounts of employees to another bank.

The accounts shifted to other banks contained complete information about the staff. But the duo attached their account numbers and those of their acquaintances to the accounts of the staff.

Consequently, the money was transferred to new accounts. The App detected the case when the filched money was seen in the bank accounts of civilians.

A team of the treasury office in Bhopal is inquiring into the rip-off. The team members sifted through the documents at the treasury office in the district collectorate on Tuesday.

According to reports, those who are handling the accounts in police Mahkama are only degree holders, but they are not experts in handling accounts.

The accounts work is being done by the office staff. According to reports, the appropriated money belonged to the police officials who had retired in 2019, 2020 and 2021. It included the amount of arrears and increased pay scales.

Additional superintendent of police Awdhesh Pratap Singh said none of the policemen had complained about it. Some of the policemen whose money has been filched died.

