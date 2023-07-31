Bhopal: Narmada Sewa Sena To Save River & Its 21 Tributaries

Narmada river | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): We want poets, thinkers, writers, social activists and politicians to come forward and save river Narmada and its 21 tributaries, said state Narmada Sewa Sena president Bhupendra Gupta here on Sunday.

The Congress party has formed Narmada Sewa Sena, a non-political organisation talking to reporters here, Gupta said membership drive would begin with Narmada aarti from Narmadapuram.

He alleged that every day thousands of trucks and trawlers carrying illegally excavating sand were damaging roads. “Illegal sand mining is not only damaging the river but also causing loss to state exchequer. Police should come forward to save river Narmada,” he added.

Sena coordinator Vikram Mastal said Narmada’s birth and its glory had been described in Reva section of Skanda Purana. The river owes its existence to Lord Shiva to atone for demons killed by Lord Vishnu during his incarnations. It is one of the most holy rivers and everyone should come forward to save it.

