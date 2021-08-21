Madhya Pradesh: How viable are new air services? FMPCCI, BCC, CAIT stand divided

BHOPAL: Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FMPCCI), Bhopal Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have different opinions on the viability of new air services being given for Madhya Pradesh.

Several flights were withdrawn previously in Madhya Pradesh after being introduced due to non-viability (low passenger volume). Now again, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has started giving a series of air services to enrich air connectivity in the state. Now the question arises will these air services be viable in the state until industrial growth.

Govt focus on agriculture: “State government is not focusing on the production sector and so its contribution to GDP has dropped below 50 per cent. Eight years ago, its contribution to GDP was 19 per cent but now it is 8.9%. Government’s total focus is on the agriculture sector in MP. Under such circumstances, how can flight services be viable in the state.” RS Goswami, president FMPCCI

‘Flights withdrawn due to poor passengers’ volume : “We have seen that flights launched in the last four to five years were withdrawn within a couple of months due to poor passengers’ volume. So first of all the government should focus on Industrial growth. In haste, commissioning of air services will not serve any purpose.” Adityamanya Jain, MD Kalpataru Multiplier Ltd

FMPCCI says that the state government has its focus on the agriculture sector as industry contribution to state GDP has come down even below 50 per cent. Global submits have not done much in industrial growth of the state.

However, BCC and CAIT believe that students and a lot of people have started using travel air mode to save time and thus new air services will create a better environment for investment and provide new opportunities for development in the field of industry and tourism.

‘To boost industrial growth’: “Air services will give a boost to industries as well as other businesses. Industrialists avoid coming to Madhya Pradesh in the absence of air connectivity. More air services have been launched in the state and now the onus is on the government to focus on industries in the state. Air passenger volume will see a rise as students pursuing professional courses use flights and even people of other sectors have started using air services.” Bhupendra Jain, President, CAIT

'To enhance industrial growth opportunities' “We should wait and watch. Students and even middle class families have started air travel to save time. And so the air services will continue despite recession in industry sectors in the state. Air connectivity enhances opportunities for industrial growth.” Lalit Jain, president Bhopal Chamber of Commerce

Air connectivity is not only necessary for cutting down the travel time but it can be of great help during medical emergencies. Air-lifting of critical patients will be much more easier with the coming up of new air routes.

