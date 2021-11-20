Madhya Pradesh: Hoshangabad to be developed as major tourist spot, says collector

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said the district will be turned into one of the biggest tourist destinations of central India, during a media workshop organized on the tourism at the collectorate on Friday.

Singh said tourism has been selected for Hoshangabad’s one district one product plan under Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh campaign. The suggestions of media representatives will prove to be effective in promoting tourism, he added.

“An Integrated Tourism Plan has been prepared by the administration to promote tourism in the district. Not only will these centers be made tourism friendly, but the roads leading to it will also be developed to leave an everlasting impression on the minds of the tourists,” he said.

This will also help in creating employment for the local youths, added Singh.

He further said, “Apart from the activities conducted in natural tourism spots like Pachmarhi, Madhai and Tawa, other tourism related activities have been proposed, in which the tourists coming to Pachmarhi will now be provided online booking facility for a gypsy for picnic.

Along with water sports and camping facility at Champak Lake, a marathon will be organized which will be through Pachmarhi till Matkuli, he said.

“Efforts will be made to include it in the international marathon calendar. Along with this, cycling on the Forsyth Trail, Pachmarhi Bio Diversity Utsav, star gazing, rural tourism, development of golf course, Neemghan Adventure Package and Silk Soonir Shop will also be set up in MPT's Hotel,” added Singh.

The plan proposes an interpretation center to be set up for Madai where tourists will be able to get information about rare wild species, biological diversity under STR besides Tiger.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:22 AM IST