Madhya Pradesh: Home minister fetes winners 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra, forest minister Vijay Shah and minister of industrial policy and investment promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon on Tuesday felicitated the winners of the 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship being held in state capital.

They also tried their hands at the newly set up 50-metre shooting range, shotgun range and 10-metre shooting range.

The women of Madhya Pradesh have been performing excellently at the championship. They won three gold, two silver and one bronze medals making the medal tally 13.

Results:

10m Rifle Youth Women Individual

Anshika Gupta (MP)- 250.4

Ramita (Haryana) -249.9

Mansi (Maharashtra)- 228.4

10m Rifle Youth Women's Team

Anshika Gupta, Gautami Bhanot, Yana Rathore (MP)-1873.2

Ramita, Sanya Sharma, Nancy (Haryana)- 1868.7

Suhani Umesh, Swati Choudhary, Archita Patra (West Bengal)- 1867.4

10m Rifle Women's Team Event

Shreya Aggarwal, Mansi Sudhir Singh Kathait, Anshika Gupta (MP)- 1884.2

Jasmin Kaur, Khushi Saini, Anjum Moudgil (Punjab)- 1876.1

Nisha Kanwar, Mainini Kaushik, Atmika Gupta (Rajasthan)- 1874.5

10m Rifle Women's Team Event Civilian

Suhani Umesh Rane, Arnisha Chowdhary, Swati Chowdhary (WB)- 1872.3

Anshik Gupta, Ashi Chokse, Rishi (MP)- 1868.1

Yukti Rajendra, Tilottama Sen, Kiran Nandana (Karnataka)- 1867.0

10m Rifle Junior Women's Team

Jasmin Kaur, Khushi Saini, Palak (Punjab)- 1876.8

Mansi Sudhir, Anshika Gupta, Aashi Chokse (Punjab)- 1875.5

Yukti Rajendra, Tilottama Sen, Kiran Nandana (Karnataka)- 1867.0

10m Rifle Women's Individual Event

Rajshree Anil Kumar Sancheti (Delhi)- 251.8

Jeena Khitta (Himachal Pradesh)- 250.1

Shreya Agarwal (MP)- 227.7

10m Rifle Junior Women Individual

R Narmada Nitin (Tamil Nadu)- 252.1

Jeena Khitta (Himachal Pradesh)- 250.4

Pahuni Pawar (Karnataka)- 227.6

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 01:01 AM IST