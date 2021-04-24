Madhya Pradesh: Home-isolated patients' negligence exposes neighbours to Covid virus

Bhopal: Covid-19 patients under home isolation have been spotted walking outside their buildings despite strict protocols. With over 7,000 Covid-positive patients isolated in their homes in Bhopal, the risk of infection mushrooming in the colonies has escalated. The District Covid Care and Command Centre has been handed over the responsibility to monitor the patients under isolation at their homes.

Although they talk to them twice a day over video calls, there are patients careless enough not to take the norms seriously. There have been complaints that, amid the exploding second wave, many such patients wander outside in their colonies.

A resident of Kolar, Mahima Mishra, said she fears even going to her terrace. She had spotted her neighbor, who recently tested positive, walking late at night. She said it was a nightmare seeing such educated people defying the norms.