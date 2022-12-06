Madhya Pradesh: Home guards always ready to serve nation, says SP Gurkaran Singh in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The home guards have always played an important role in maintaining law and order and in handling natural disasters, said superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh.

They have always worked in tandem with the district police and with the district administration, he said.

Whether it is internal security or incidents of crime or natural disasters, the home guards have always come forward to work for the nation, he said.

Singh made the statements on the 76th foundation day of Home Guards on Tuesday when he took salute.

Inspector (home guards) Amrita Singh commanded the parade.

Gurkaran Singh said that the home guard wing was set up in 1947. The officers and employees of home guards and those of STRF are given more resources. They are provided with new technology which has been kept on display.

He further said that the home guards play an important role in the district police and in the district administration.

When there is flood during the monsoon, the home guards stand at the forefront, Singh said.

He congratulated the jawans of home guards and appealed to work for the nation the way they have been doing since the inception of the organisation.

Home guard Commandant Rajesh Jain informed the chief guest about the setting up of the organisation and its present conditions. The officers and personnel of home guards were also honoured on the occasion.

Jain also read out the messages of the President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior officers.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav, chief executive officer of district Panchayat SS Rawat, Colonel of NCC Harpreet Singh, sub-divisional magistrate Mohini Sharma, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Parag Saini, Tehsilder Shailendra Badonia and other officials were present at the function.