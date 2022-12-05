Madhya Pradesh: District-level programme organised on World Disability Day 2022 in Narmadapuram

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): To lift the spirits of the specially-abled school students, department of social justice and disabled welfare andthe project coordinator of district education centre, Narmadapuram, jointly organised a district level programme in Narmadapuram on Saturday.

The programme held at Government SNG ground of Narmadapuram encompassed cultural performances, sports activities, talent showcasing competition as well as drawing and painting competition.

As many as 300 specially abled school students ranging from 6 years to 18 years of age participated in the programme and fervently took part in the said events. Students participating in the events belonged to various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) led by the department of social justice.

After the smooth conduct of the aforementioned events, the students capturing the top three spots in them were given awards as well as citations by the Narmadapuram municipality president, Neetu Mahendra Yadav as well as representative of Zila panchayat president, Sudhir Patel.

In the programme, Chief executive officer (CEO) of Zila panchayat, SS Rawat, Additional collector Manoj Singh Thakur, district education officer as well as other dignitaries were also present, who administered the oath to keep drug abuse at bay to the specially-abled school students, after which the programme came to a halt.

