Bhopal: BJP ST Morcha faces uphill task of publicising PESA Act in tribal areas

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act has come into existence, BJP Schedule Tribe (ST) Morcah faces an uphill task to reach out to tribals and make them understand the law in a better manner.

To ensure that its workers have detailed information about the Act, the BJP Morcha held training programmes in targeted districts and trained its workers. Now, it plans to train workers at booth level so that they can communicate with tribals and make them understand the benefits of the Act.

When contacted, BJP ST Morcha president Kal Singh Bhabar told Free Press that party held training programmes in targeted districts to inform its workers about the objective of the Act.

Now, trained workers are going to villages and spreading awareness among tribals about the benefits of Act, which empowers local gram sabhas and protects rights of tribals on forest, water and land.

The state government is also trying to publicise PESA Act among tribals by holding meetings with them and taking out rallies.

