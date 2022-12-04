Bhopal: Two held for duping finance companies of Rs 18 lakh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal crime branch has arrested two persons on charges of not returning housing loan of Rs 18 lakh taken from different local finance companies. The accused are on the run since 2018.

The matter came to light when the complainant Amit Singh, a cluster manager at Shubham Housing Development Finance Company in Bhopal, approached police. Singh told police that Ghanshyam Singrole and his wife Geeta, native of Narsinghpur, Allarakha Umar Parsala and his wife Rahima, had obtained a home loan of Rs 6,75,180 and Rs 6,05,494 respectively in 2018.

After obtaining the loan, all of them went missing, following which a complaint was registered at the police station. During investigation, it was revealed that the plot on which the couples had obtained the loan belonged to someone else. The involvement of three more persons in the scam was unearthed who are Ujjawal Jain, Jyoti Singh and Jyoti’s husband Raghuveer Singh.

During investigation, police came to know that Singrole had duped two other finance companies of Rs 1,91,070 and Rs 3,68,775 on the same pretext. As all the accused were changing their mobile numbers and addresses frequently, the police roped in technical assistance to nab the accused.

On November 24, the police apprehended Ghanshyam Singrole and Ujjwal Jain from Shujalpur who confessed to committing the crime. The accused were taken into custody and produced in the court. Search is on for their other accomplices, the police said.