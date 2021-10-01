Madhya Pradesh: Home guard falls from police building, dies

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): A 58-year-old home guard Babulal Ahirwar fell from the building of Mangalwada police station in Pipria and died on Friday, the police said.

The incident occurred when police station in charge Ajay Tiwari was holding a meeting with the additional superintend of police through wireless.

As soon as Tiwari got information about the incident, he rushed Ahirwar to Paliwal hospital where the home guard died.

Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh also rushed to the hospital and was present during the postmortem of Ahirwar’s body.

Singh also got feedback on the incident and said that it seemed to be an accident.

The incident will, however, probed, Singh further said.

Property dispute leads to murder of woman

A woman was murdered over a property dispute in Tawa Nagar at 6am on Monday when she was going to answer the call of nature, the police said.

Locals said that the murderers may have been her family members.

In charge of Tawanagar police station Suneel Ghawri said that the murder was related to a land dispute.

The woman who was attacked with sharp-edged weapons died on the spot, he said.

He further said that the accused were on the run, but they would soon be arrested.

Youth held for raping minor

A 20-year-old youth was arrested for raping a minor girl, a student of class 10 in Tangna village under Pathrota police station on Friday, the police said.

The police further said that the youth had been arrested from behind his house.

The youth took the girl to a field in Tangna village and violated her, police further said.

In charge of Pathrota police station Nagesh Verma said that the youth had lured the girl and took her to a field near Tangna road and raped her.

The police began to search for the accused after the girl’s family members had lodged a complaint about the incident.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:21 PM IST