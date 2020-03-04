Madhya Pradesh: HM Bala Bachchan felicitates civilians for helping police

Barwani: State home minister Bala Bachchan performed Bhumi Pujan of Police Station Building on Wednesday, in Balasamand villlage.

Addressing the people here, Bachchan said “The police department is discharging their responsibilities well. Due to this, several pending cases have been solved in the recent year, which in turn has helped in creating a safer atmosphere in the entire state.” He also felicitated the members of the Village and Town Defense Committee who played a commendable role in catching the criminals of Punjab and Haryana involved in the incident on AB Road a few days ago.

Collector Amit Tomar, superintendent of police DR Teniwar, district Congress president Virendra Singh Darbar and block Congress president Sachin Joshi also addressed the attendees. Bachchan also joined the Bhagoriya festival at the request of party members and danced on the beat of the drum.