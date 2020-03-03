Madhya Pradesh: TMC’s president Sachin Chouhan held over alleged involvement in sex racket

BHOPAL: State president of Trinamool congress (TMC) Sachin Chouhan has been arrested by crime branch for his alleged involvement in a sex racket, on Tuesday.

Chouhan is a resident of Malviya Nagar and is a builder in Bhopal.

The sex racket was busted from the old Bhopal’s Pul Bogda area on Tuesday from a 30-year-old clinic.

The crime branch also arrested a woman who would operate a sex racket in the guise of a clinic near Zam Zam Shadi Hall.

Six men and four women have been arrested by the team on Tuesday morning.

Other arrested accused has been identified as Irfan Khan. He is a former village head.

After being arrested the woman told the crime branch that there is nothing wrong in flesh trade.

The woman, Gatari Veer Singh ran the clinic claiming herself to be a doctor.

Her husband was a BAMS Yunani doctor and after his death the woman is running it.

After being arrested she was quizzed where she told that she started the flesh trade only over 1.5-year-ago.

The arrested accused have been booked by the police and further probe is underway.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) crime branch Aditi Bhawsar said the woman is being quizzed to know others who were visiting her clinic.

She said there were complaints against the clinic by the local residents and we toook action.

A team was formed and sent to the clinic on Tuesday morning where a cop initially posed as a customer and after finding the information true, he informed us, said Bhawsar.

The crime branch has sought information about the woman doctor from the government.