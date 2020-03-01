Bhopal: 3 Accused in sodomising & killing 10-year-old boy sent on police remand till March 3

BHOPAL: The three accused of sodomising and killing the 10-year-old boy, are being quizzed by the Shahjahanabad police.

The cops are trying to find if he had been involved in any such crime earlier also.

All the three accused are on police remand till March 3. The accused Arun Yadav had sodomised the boy when he was returning from a party on February 22.

The boy’s missing report was filed by his family on the day and the body was found on February 28.

The accused Gopal Yadav, Mattu Yadav and Arun Yadav were arrested on February 29, by the Shahjahanabad police.

After being arrested, they confessed of killing the boy as they feared of police.

SHO Shahjahanabad Zaheer Khan said the three accused were produced in the court and are on police remand till March 3.