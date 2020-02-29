Bhopal: 3 held for sodomising, killing 10-year-old boy

BHOPAL: Three persons have been arrested for the murder of 10-year-old boy, whose dead body was found near railway tracks in Shahjahananad area on Friday.

According to the police the alleged accused have confessed that they killed the minor boy after sodomising him.

The accused have been identified as Gopal Yadav, Mattu Yadav and Arun Yadav, residents of Shahjahnabad.

The deceased had gone missing on February 22. The accused was known to the victim and he had gone to their home on the day. They were heading for a party then and they also took the boy with them.

While returning from the party they went to a lake near the railway tracks where Arun sodomised the boy. As he was repeatedly crying and saying that he will tell everyone, they

strangulated him to avoid getting caught.

His body was found near the railway tracks in the area of Military gate, the cops registered a case and the investigation was taken up while the body was sent for postmortem.

Teams all the police stations including that of Shahjahanabad police, Mangalwara police, Teela Jamalpura police and nearby police stations are working on it.