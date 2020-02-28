Bhopal: 2 including woman held for duping septuagenarian man after marriage

BHOPAL: A woman and a man have been arrested for duping a 70-year-old man. The woman had married her victim a few months back.

The man had advertised in a newspaper for a caretaker, but the woman approached him and got married with him.

The victim is a retired servant of state government and lives in Kolar area.

Crime branch TI Satya Prakash Saxena said that the man alleged that the accused woman had approached him with a 70-year-old man and had introduced herself as his daughter before him. They told him that they are natives of Gwalior.

The accused had told him that his daughter, Rani Shukla 40, will stay with him and she will also marry the man. Their marriage was solemnised on February 20.

Later, the man handed over all the jewelleries, of his late wife, to the woman.

The accused on February called the victim a week ago and told that Rani’s mother is serious and wants to see her for the last time.

The man was asked to send the woman to Gwalior.

The woman while leaving for Gwalior also took with her, all the jewelleries, valuables and cash.

After she reached Gwalior, she and her father rung up the victim and told that Rani’s mother has died.

They asked the victim for money for her last rites and he deposited Rs 10,000 and Rs 40,000 on two occasions in their accounts.

He told police that they switched off their mobile phones after that and later on he realised that he was duped.

He then lodged a complaint with the crime branch.

Saxena said that the victim also received a call from a man in Rajasthan, who said that he was also duped by them.

The accused have been arrested and the crime branch is now quizzing them to find the number of persons, they have duped.