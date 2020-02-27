Bhopal: Woman held for facilitating bails using fake documents

BHOPAL: A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on Thursday for facilitating bail of people using fake documents.

The woman has been identified as Rashmi Kashyap, a resident of Gehukheda area of Kolar.

The woman was arrested from outside the Bhopal district court with all the papers that she had brought to facilitate bail of some person.

The woman told police that she has helped people in getting bail from the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court as well.

The woman is facing charges of using fake papers for facilitating bail in MP Nagar police station as well and she has also served a jail term.

The woman was involved in the racket for several years and she is being quizzed as to how many bails she has facilitated using fraudulent means, said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Crime Nishchal Jharia.