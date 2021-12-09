Madhya Pradesh: High Court refuses to stay panchayat elections in state

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has refused to stay over the panchayat elections in the state. A hearing was held in the Court on various petitions filed regarding the panchayat elections on Thursday, December 9.

The division bench of High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla upheld the order of a division bench headed by Justice Rohit Arya in the Gwalior Bench of High Court.

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha on Thursday argued in the court for around 40 minutes and said that he would knock on the door of the Supreme Court.

The state government recently did away with the delimitation and reservation process that was carried out by the then Congress government and said that the election would be held according to the 2014 Panchayat election process.

Because of which various petitioners challenged it in the High Court and demanded an interim stay on the election.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Maoists burn road construction vehicles in Balaghat

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:13 PM IST