Madhya Pradesh: Maoists burn road construction vehicles in Balaghat

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Maoists burned road construction vehicles including road roller and JCB in Mandwa village under Bithali police outpost of Roopjhar police station, Balaghat, the police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night around 9 pm. It was the third incident within a week where the Maoists had aflame the vehicles.

Again, besides setting the vehicles aflame, the Maoists put up a few posters, asking the people to make the proposed Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh strike successful on December 10, 2021 against the killing of comrades.

Labourers working at the construction site said that around 20 well-armed Maoists had reached there and collected shooed them from the spot. After that the Maoists burned the vehicles and fled from the spot.

According to reports, Chhattisgarh contractor Sanjay Agrawal owns the contract of constructing roads in the area for the last three years.

On getting the information about the incident the police rushed to the spot and intensified the search operation in the forest area.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:57 AM IST