Madhya Pradesh: High court orders to pay only 70% school fees for transfer certificate in private schools

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh high court ordered private schools to take only 70 % fees for the transfer certificates of the students. The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled on November 9.

The court instructed the private schools during a hearing on Friday on a PIL filed by the parents living in Shahpura area of Jabalpur.

The PIL filed states that the school administration demands 100% fees to issue the transfer certificates of the students. The court during the hearing considered the difficult phase of the parents during COVID 19 and directed the private school to issue TC within seven days after taking 70 percent school fees.

At the same time, the supreme court has also passed an order in the matter related to the school fees. The private schools of Rajasthan filed a petition in the supreme court that the court should instruct for an action against the parents who did not deposit the tuition fees.

The supreme court, however, directed that private schools should consider the applications of parents who are unable to deposit the fees sympathetically. The order further directs that if they are not able, then take the school fees in installments only.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 10:12 PM IST