Madhya Pradesh: High Court orders CBI probe into 364 nursing colleges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered the CBI to probe fraud and irregularities in 364 nursing colleges.

As per HC order, DySP CBI Deepak Purohit had submitted a compilation in a sealed cover. State Government had handed over a list of 364 nursing colleges that had been granted affiliation.

Purohit prepared a district-wise chart to demonstrate number of colleges granted renewal and new colleges out of the 364 colleges.

Besides out of 25 colleges inspected by the CBI on September 27, 2022 and September 28, 2022, 11 colleges also find place in the list of 364 colleges. Out of them six colleges do not conform to the requirement of Rules (criteria) of running a nursing college as per the 2018 Rules.

It is indeed a grave situation that colleges which do not conform to the requirement of Rules were granted affiliation even in 2023 and 2024.

The High Court, in its observation, said that MP Nurses Registration Council should prepare a list of nursing colleges existing as on 2021 across the state, including the government nursing colleges.

The list should contain nursing colleges running for the last 10 years or more as on 2020-21, colleges established and running for the last 5 years or more and colleges established and running for the 5 years or less.

Such list should be handed over to the CBI for probe, said the high court bench and added that would also probe with reference to requirement of the Rule 18 with special emphasis on infrastructure, logistic support, students, their attendance, trainings etc.

The High Court also directed Collector of every district of the state to ensure compliance of the aforesaid directions. Purohit, would submit the first report in the context of aforesaid facts and circumstances within two weeks from the date of furnishing of the list as aforesaid.

One of the petitioners advocate Dilip Sharma said, “Earlier, HC Gwalior bench had ordered CBI probe in a few nursing colleges. Now, the CBI has been asked for probe around 364 nursing colleges.”

HC slaps penalty Rs 2 lakh on 28 nursing colleges

Principal Bench of MP High Court at Jabalpur has slapped a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on each of the 28 nursing colleges over duplicate faculties. Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council submitted its reply with the principal bench of High Court, Jabalpur on Friday. In its reply, it informed the HC that 2,697 migrating faculties were disqualified.

Medical Law Students Association president Vijay Singh Baghel demanded transfer of cases related to 28 nursing colleges from Gwalior bench to principal bench of Jabalpur.

