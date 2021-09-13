Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain alert for 22 districts

BHOPAL: Alert for heavy rain has been issued for 22 districts in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, according to meteorological department officials. The districts are Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Alirajpur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsingpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat and Mandla. Besides, all divisions like Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar, Rewa, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal are likely to experience heavy rains in next 24 hours. A brief spell of heavy rain lashed state capital on Monday noon.

Meteorological department has attributed the brief spell of rain to depression on over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast which has intensified into a deep depression. It is expected to move in West Northwest direction across Odisha and Chhattisgarh towards Madhya Pradesh bringing rain in Vindya and Mahakosal region in next 24 hours.

Besides, the low-pressure area is now over South Gujarat region and associated cyclonic circulation. Monsoon trough is passing through center of low-pressure area over South Gujarat, Khandwa, Balaghat, Sambalpur and center of deep depression over Odisha coast. So this trough is responsible for the rain in entire Madhya Pradesh.

The cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over Gujarat to the cyclonic circulation associated with deep depression over Odisha coast across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh. In last 24 hours, Monsoon was a vigorous over Odisha as a moderate to heavy with one or two heavy spells of rain occurred over Odisha . Active monsoon conditions were witnessed over Gujarat and Konkan and Goa as light to moderate rain with few heavy to very heavy spells.

