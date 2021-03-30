Madhya Pradesh: Heat wave sweeps across for the state second successive day

Bhopal: A heat wave continued to sweep across such districts as Rewa, Satna, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Bhopal, Ratlam, Datia, Gwalior and Guna for the second successive day on Tuesday. The condition is likely to prevail on Wednesday. Khargone recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in the state.

After a couple of days, the heat wave conditions will ease as a low-pressure area has formed over the south-east Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea. However, this will not have any major impact on the weather in Madhya Pradesh. The weather system will become more marked in the subsequent 24 hours and may concentrate into a depression between March 31 and April 1.

The low pressure is in a formative stage of convection with a lack of consolidation and poorly defined cyclonic circulation. However, the system is promising signs of intensifying over the favourable waters of the Bay of Bengal.

Temperature at Bhopal and Indore

On the temperature front, Bhopal reported 40.2 degrees Celsius as the day temperature after a drop of 0.8 degree Celsius, which was4.4 degrees Celsius below normal, while it recorded 20.0 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a rise of 0.8 degree Celsius. Indore reported 38.4 degrees Celsius as the day temperature after a drop of 1.8 degrees Celsius, while it recorded 20.6 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a rise of 0.5 degree Celsius.

In other districts

Almost 16 districts of the state have recorded above-40 degrees Celsius as the day temperature. The districts are Bhopal (40.2), Guna (41.0), Gwalior (40.5), Hoshangabad (40.7), Khandwa (40.5), Khargone (42.5), Raisen (40.2), Rajgarh (40.7), Ratlam (40.0), Damoh(41.0), Khajuraho (42.0), Nowgaon (41.5), Rewa (41.8), Sagar (40.0), Satna (41.0), and Sidhi (40.8).