Madhya Pradesh: HC judge wrongly billed at Jabalpur petrol pump, collector orders probe panel

A day after a High Court judge was allegedly wrongly billed at a petrol pump in Jabalpur, the collector issued strict action against such pumps on Friday. He ordered that a four-member committee will be formed to monitor the petrol pumps in terms of quality and billing, informed Kamlesh Tandekar.

On Thursday, a High Court judge went to a Jablapur-based petrol pump for a fuel refill. He was shocked to see the receipt as he was billed for 57 litres petrol when his car's tank capacity was just 50 litres. The judge caught the forgery and sealed the petrol pump. Following which, district department and food department teams swung into action.

Kamlesh Tandekar, Food and Civil Supplies District Controller informed that, a joint committee comprising officials from petroleum companies, Food-Civil Supplies department and Naptol department was formed to keep an eye on the petrol pumps and probe the case.

