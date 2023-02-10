e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: HC judge wrongly billed at Jabalpur petrol pump, collector orders probe panel

Madhya Pradesh: HC judge wrongly billed at Jabalpur petrol pump, collector orders probe panel

The city-based petrol pump was sealed immediately.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh):

A day after a High Court judge was allegedly wrongly billed at a petrol pump in Jabalpur, the collector issued strict action against such pumps on Friday. He ordered that a four-member committee will be formed to monitor the petrol pumps in terms of quality and billing, informed Kamlesh Tandekar.

On Thursday, a High Court judge went to a Jablapur-based petrol pump for a fuel refill. He was shocked to see the receipt as he was billed for 57 litres petrol when his car's tank capacity was just 50 litres. The judge caught the forgery and sealed the petrol pump. Following which, district department and food department teams swung into action.

Kamlesh Tandekar, Food and Civil Supplies District Controller informed that, a joint committee comprising officials from petroleum companies, Food-Civil Supplies department and Naptol department was formed to keep an eye on the petrol pumps and probe the case.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur women stage dharna against liquor ban, say 'alcohol destroying our...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Popular Front of India draws professionals to fold, arrested accused include advocate

Bhopal: Popular Front of India draws professionals to fold, arrested accused include advocate

Madhya Pradesh: Man beats wife to death over suspicion of affair

Madhya Pradesh: Man beats wife to death over suspicion of affair

Madhya Pradesh: HC judge wrongly billed at Jabalpur petrol pump, collector orders probe panel

Madhya Pradesh: HC judge wrongly billed at Jabalpur petrol pump, collector orders probe panel

Chhindwara or Sausar? Nath not sure where to contest from

Chhindwara or Sausar? Nath not sure where to contest from

Bhopal: CM, Kamal Nath exchange barbs over 'unfulfilled' promises

Bhopal: CM, Kamal Nath exchange barbs over 'unfulfilled' promises