Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur women stage dharna against liquor ban, say 'alcohol destroying our families'

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Women of Bijouri village in Jabalpur district sat on dharna in protest of liquor ban on Wednesday and demanded the immediate closure of liquor shops in village.

Hundreds of women from Bijouri village, surrounded the liquor shops and came on streets to protest against liquor ban and said liquor shops in rural areas are badly affecting people and their families.

"Liquor is the main reason behind disputes in their family, when women do not provide money to their husbands for liquor, they start selling household items. Not only this, but for liquor men beat their wives. Liquor is destroying families," said a protester.

Police team successfully ended up the protest

The women of Bijouri village said their protest will continue until the liquor shops are removed from the village. Although the police reached the spot after getting informed and had a discussion with the women sat on dharna, which led to the calling off of protest.

