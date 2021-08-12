Madhya Pradesh: HC asks government to give details of patients of black, white fungus, similar diseases

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the government to provide information about the number of patients in the state, who are suffering from black fungus, white fungus infections or similar diseases.

In its order passed on August 10, the high ourt directed Additional Chief Secretary of the state health department to submit the information by September 6, amicus curiae in the case senior advocate Naman Nagrath said.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice V K Shukla said, "We direct Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Medical and Health, Government of Madhya Pradesh to place on record the current and exact position with regard to the number of patients of black and white fungus or any other kind of similar disease in the state." The high court also directed the authorities to ensure that all such patients are provided Amphotoericin B and other medicines as prescribed to them by doctors, not only in Jabalpur, but also in hospitals inthe other cities, like Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal and elsewhere in the state, so that no patient suffers due to lack of medicines, Nagrath said.

The amicus curiae submitted that last week, family members of more than 50 patients suffering from black fungus infection, who are still admitted to the Government Hospital at Jabalpur, had gheraoed the state officials, alleging that the patients were not given Amphotericin B medicine, putting their lives in danger.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:18 PM IST