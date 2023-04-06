Madhya Pradesh: Harassed by dean over salary dues, govt hosp nurse seeks CM's permission for euthanasia in Gwalior

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A government hospital nurse has written an ultimatum letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, seeking permission for euthanasia for her and her daughter within 15 days or accused Dr. RKS Dhakad, Superintendent of Jaya Arogya Hospital and Dr. Akshay Nigam, Dean of Gajra Raja Medical College must be removed for allegedly harassing her.

Nurse Poonam Sarankar stated that she had not received her salary for six months, making it difficult for her to support her family. She also claimed that Dean had sent her a message through young man promising her full salary, if she met the dean after eight o'clock at night.

Poonam alleges that she was continuously threatened with defamation claims and given notices after she complained about the harassment. She had also filed a complaint with the police but still waiting for justice.